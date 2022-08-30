Nene Beltrán assured that Alexis Vega can make up for the absence of Tecatito

Fernando Beltran, Chivas midfielder, assured that without a doubt the man who can replace Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona in the Mexican National Team Alexis Vega.

The Sacred Flock footballer assured in an interview with TUDN that Vega could be considered the best footballer in the MX League at present and that without a doubt can replace him in the starting eleven of the Tri.

“I see Alexis very differently, he has been one of the best or even the best in the league in these tournaments, I think he has the ability, obviously I barely met him tecatito and he makes me an outstanding player, above all, but Alexis can cover that area very well”, assured the Atletico midfielder.

In fact, Beltrán assured that part of the admiration he feels for Alexis Vega it is for everything he has managed to forge with the team of the Chivas.

“Yes, and I always tell him, I’m very close to him, I admire him a lot for the great player he is, he contributes a lot to the team, I personally always try to get him into the game, try to get him involved in the game because of his Many things can come out of his feet and he can help the team, both goals and assists or generate a dangerous play or start the play with three heel strikes and that ends in a goal”, sentenced Nene.

