NBCUNIVERSAL September Highlights – Message Newspaper Guanacaste

EXCLUSIVELY AND ONLY ON TELEMUNDO INTERNACIONAL, RAFAEL AMAYA ARRIVES WITH THE PREMIERE OF THE 6TH SEASON OF: ¨EL SEÑOR DE LOS CIELOS¨



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 AT 9:40PM

Has the time come for you to pay for your sins? Rafael Amaya will have to face the worst persecution with the premiere of the most ambitious season of one of the most acclaimed productions of the last decade.

The acclaimed international actor, Rafael Amaya (¨La Reina del Sur¨, ¨El Chema¨) arrives on Wednesday, September 7 at 9:40 PM, with the grand premiere of the 6th season of the successful saga “El Señor de los Cielos”. ” that will be seen in a unique and exclusive way throughout Latin America only through the screen of Telemundo Internacional.





DWAYNE JOHNSON, “THE ROCK”, CHALLENGES ALL LIMITS IN STUDIO UNIVERSAL

Enjoy a Friday of action and laughter to end the first week of September in the company of the best cinema in Hollywood.



SEPTEMBER 9TH FROM 7PM

On September 9 starting at 7PM, Studio Universal is preparing a special with two major premieres starring the great Dwayne Johnson. The renowned actor who rose to fame for his participation in “The Mummy Returns”, leaving behind his past as a fighter that earned him his nickname “The Rock”, who will be the protagonist of a night that will become the prelude to a promising weekend.

These are the titles that will be part of this special:



“ONE SPY AND A HALF”: FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9 7PM

“SKYSCRAPER: HEIGHT RESCUE: FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9 9PM

COMES LIVE RED CARPET EMMY AWARDS 2022 EXCLUSIVE ONLY, BY: E! ENTERTAINMENT



MONDAY SEPTEMBER 12 4PM

Zendaya, Sandra Oh, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Bateman, Patricia Arquette, Julia Garner Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Amanda Seyfried are just some of the most anticipated stars.

All set for the big Emmys 2022 red carpet! On Monday, September 12, the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards will take place from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and, as always, E! Entertainment will hold a two-hour LIVE broadcast so you can enjoy the grand arrival of your favorite celebrities from the front row starting at 4PM.

The great stars who are the protagonists of the selection of series and television content broadcast between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 will make their grand entrance, surprising their fans with their best designs.

Ready your predictions of what styles, trends and colors will take over this new red carpet?

FROM THE CREATORS OF “THE LORD OF THE RINGS”

THE POST-APOCALYPTIC WORLD OF “MORTAL MACHINES” COMES TO SYFY

BIG PREMIERE SEPTEMBER 20 9:30PM

The film adaptation of the globally successful literary work of the same name “Mortal Engines” comes to SYFY to the delight of its fans.

Starring Hera Hilmar (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Hugo Weaving (“Matrix”), Robert Sheehan (“The Umbrella Academy”), Jihae (“Succession”), Ronan Raftery (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) , Leila George (“The Kid”), Patrick Malahide (“Game of Thrones”) and Stephen Lang (“Law & Order”).

On September 20 at 9:30 PM, SYFY will premiere “Mortal Engines”, an adventure in a post-apocalyptic setting, based on the homonymous novel by Phillip Reeves, where only the strongest and strategists can survive.

This film begins its story thousands of years after the destruction of civilization by a cataclysm that devastated everything humanly known.

The generations that have remained standing over time have adapted to a new way of life. Giant mobile cities now roam the Earth chasing and devouring smaller towns for resources.