Natalie Portman’s new series threatened by drug traffickers who force production to stop

Natalie Portman She is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood and although she has always preferred to keep a discreet profile and her private life as far away from the spotlight as possible, that has not prevented her from winning the affection of the public.

The Israeli can also boast of a wide and successful career in the cinema with well-known titles such as ‘Black Swan’, ‘Jackie’ either ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’among others.

Now the popular performer has decided to try his luck with a new project that is his first leading role on television, the series ‘Lady in the lake’.

DRUG TRAFFICKERS THREAT NATALIE PORTMAN’S NEW SERIES

The shooting of ‘Lady in the lake‘, Portman’s first leading role on television, has had to be interrupted in Baltimore due to threats from a dangerous group of drug traffickers who demanded $50,000 from the series or that they leave the place where they were recording the fiction.

Although it’s only been a month since Natalie premiered her latest film project, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, there are many interesting projects on her agenda, including a television series for the streaming platform Apple TV +‘Lady in the lake’, her leading debut on the small screen.

However, what seemed like a perfect challenge for Portman has been involved in a dangerous incident.

Filming of ‘Lady in the Lake’ was halted Friday a couple blocks from Lexington Market after drug dealers attempted to extort $50k from the crew to stand down and threatened to shoot someone, police said. https://t.co/B65mQGhvwG — The Baltimore Banner (@BaltimoreBanner) August 28, 2022

The filming of the series has been boycotted by an alleged group of traffickers who asked the production for $50,000 to continue filming in the chosen location or they would have to leave the area shooting in Baltimore.

As reported to the media ‘The Baltimore Banner’ by a police spokesman, the group of individuals threatened the fictional team after issuing their warning to return and shoot any of the team members if the production continued, although everything would be solved without further problems if they agreed to pay them the required amount or leave the location.

Given the claims of the dangerous group, the series team refused to pay the required amountalthough they were clear from the beginning that they were not willing to take any risks, so they decided to stop filming and find a new location where they could resume filming normally..