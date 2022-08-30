Natalie Portman’s new series stopped filming due to threats and extortion attempts

Natalie Portman’s new series, “Lady in the Lake”, had to stop filming when several people approached the producers of the series in the middle of filming and threatened to shoot someone from the cast if they continued recording.

According to police sources, everything happened on Friday night, while the team recorded scenes in the center of the city of Baltimore, United States.

Although the group of criminals assured that they would not resort to violence if they were paid a certain amount of money, the producers immediately decided to go in search of a new location to continue filming the Apple TV + series.

According to the local news outlet The Baltimore Bannerthis group was made up of drug traffickers and the extortion amounted to 50 thousand dollars, a figure that the producers refused to pay.

The information was confirmed by the studio behind the fiction, Endeavor Content, which announced through a statement that “on Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production ‘Lady in the Lake’, before After the cast and crew arrived on schedule, a driver for our crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a weapon aimed at our driver, then fled the scene.”

“We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing. The safety of our crew, cast, and everyone who works on our productions is our top priority, and we are thankful that no one was injured. Production will resume with increased safety measures in the future,” the statement added.

“Lady in the Lake” began filming in April and is expected to continue in the coming months. Adapted from Laura Lippman’s novel of the same name, the story centers on 1960s Baltimore, in which an unsolved murder forces Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) to venture into investigative journalism. (NA)