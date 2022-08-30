Natalie Portman and her new series face problems with drug trafficking

Currently AppleTV+ carries out its new production, the series entitled Lady in the Lake. This drama starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingranencountered an unexpected problem: extortion by drug traffickers.

Last weekend the production of the series was filming in Baltimore, United States. Suddenly the cessation of tasks was announced. According to Deadline, a group of people approached the producers and threatened them to stop filming. Victims who testified detailed that the group claimed that if they didn’t stop filming, they would come back and shoot someone. The thugs offered a solution, saying that there would be no violence as long as a specific amount of money was paid.

