Napoli fans explode against Chucky Lozano

the season of the A series just beginning and the fans of the Naples already exploded against the ‘chucky‘ Lush. The followers of the Italian team burst the Mexican after the tie of his team against the Fiorentina.

The Naples could not maintain the perfect pace in the Italian championship and ended up drawing goalless in their visit to the Fiorentina. However, one of the plays with which Lozano was marked, happened with a stumble by the Mexican in the rival area.

Napoli fans do not want ‘Chucky’ Lozano

The departure of players like Lorenzo Insigne either Dries Mertenpromised to be a help for the Mexican, who could have a greater role in the Naples. However, just at the start the fans have shown their discontent with the ‘chucky‘.

“Change Lozano, please” either “Lozano returns to Mexico”, were some of the comments that the Napoli fans made during the game against Fiorentina. There is no doubt that one of the favorites to blame for the tie was the Mexican… at least for the club’s fans.

A few weeks ago in Europe there was a rumor of the departure of Lush of Naples. Different media indicated that the club would let him go, in exchange for Cristiano Ronaldowho seeks to leave the Man Utd not participating in the Champions League. However, so far everything indicates to be a rumour. Luciano Spalletti has also shown his confidence in the Mexican.

