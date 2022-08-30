Napoli-Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s not over yet

NAPLES – The suggestion Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli and Victor Osimhen to Manchester United hangs on the last thread. Two, the elements that yesterday swept away like a summer storm the August idea of ​​Jorge Mendes, the historic CR7 agent who in recent months has proposed it around the old continent collecting a long series of waste: the signed purchase from United for 100 million euros of Antony from Ajax; the refusal of Cristiano himself for purely sporting reasons, prospects and Champions ambitions: he believes that the blue club does not have many chances to make its way in Europe beyond the first round and among other things is still animated by the hope of going to Chelsea despite the Tuchel wall. Two sides of a triangle that add to the too often underestimated basis of Osimhen’s will – involved in the operation never born and only imagined by Mendes – told on Friday via Twitter by his manager, Roberto Calenda: “He wants to play with his Napoli the Champions won on the field with pride together with the coach and teammates”. The fact, however, is that Mr. Jorge continues to insist with Ronaldo: the chances of dyeing his life with Blue are really reduced and so he will do everything to convince him to opt for the blue. Until the last useful moment.

Watch the video Spalletti: “Anyone would like to coach Ronaldo”

Desperately And then, the final take: Thursday everything will be over, the market will be closed, but as long as he can Mendes will work to convince Cristiano to accept Napoli. Desperately. Regardless of Osimhen: United has in fact invested 100 million euros for the Brazilian Antony and despite the enormous estimate towards Victor has never presented the famous 130 million offer expected by De Laurentiis. It goes without saying that the great suggestion of the end of summer would seem destined to remain as such, in short, but the Portuguese agent does not give up: Cristiano aspires to live the Champions as a protagonist but the doors of Bayern, Chelsea, Psg, Real, Barça, Inter, Juve and Milan have always remained closed; and so the only half open is that of Napoli. But only on DeLa’s terms: with almost total coverage of his € 24 million engagement. Or thereabouts: in England, in fact, they say that the Red Devils have inserted a clause in the contracts of their players by virtue of which, without Champions, each of them would have to give up 25 percent of their salary. English home stuff.

Look at the gallery Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples: Mendes’s plan drives social media crazy

The ambitions Convincing Ronaldo will be really hard, extremely: the problem is not the city, the Neapolitan life or the people of Naples, but the Champions League. Still her, exclusively her: CR7 aims at a team that nurtures high-level international prospects, at a candidate for the final poker, so much so that her real desire is to go to Koulibaly’s Chelsea. But Tuchel, the coach, is resisting. The break with United, among other things excluded from the great Europe, is profound, we are also incurable without sensational reversals, but the useful time is now running out and Mendes’ priority is to find a solution. That’s why, despite being aware of Cris’ will and his enormous perplexities, he has not yet given up. Fabian and Navas Yesterday, in the meantime, the sports director Giuntoli continued to hold the ranks of negotiations with PSG for Fabian and Navas. The sale of Ruiz is now practically defined and Napoli confidently awaits developments: the player should land in Paris today for visits and more or less 25 million should arrive in the blue coffers. For Keylor it all depends on the agreement between the goalkeeper and Paris on the severance pay: Gato has a contract worth 9 million per season until 2024, 18 in total, and at 35 he aims not to lose anything. Almost.

Watch the video Spalletti on Fabian Ruiz: “We told each other two things ..”

Sign up for the Corriere dello Sport Fantasy Championship: Mister Calcio CUP