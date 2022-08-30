“Napoli ‘cazzutissima’ team, Cristiano Ronaldo must resign himself”

A “1 Football Club”, radio program hosted by Luca Cerchione broadcast on 1 Station Radio, he intervened Giovanni Cobolli Gigli, former president of Juventus. Below, an extract collected by the editorial staff ilsognonelcuore.com.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Naples transfer market, Cobolli Gigli’s opinion

How will Cristiano Ronaldo live this year without Champions? “He will still have to resign. It is necessary to realize that it is very difficult that he can still continue, especially given his age and the salary received. Perhaps he should decide to move to leagues, for example the American one, as some players have done, now close to the decline of their career “.

As for, should one go for Osimhen? “Napoli should continue to focus on Osimhen. De Laurentiis has built a” badass “team. We need to be as skilled as Giuntoli and Maldini to find players like Kvaratskhelia and De Ketelaere. It is a procedure that should also be started at Juve, instead of signing players like Di Maria and offer him only one year of contract. It is necessary to enter into this perspective, it is useless to continue chasing chimeras, because problems could arise “.

Opinion on the video released on Nedved? “Everyone in her private life has the right to do what she wants, of course in compliance with the law. Nedved likes girls, but this episode must remain outside his career as an executive. He is not a communicator, but he is a great person from the football point of view, it is right that he chooses to do what he wants. Perhaps it would be appropriate to condemn his friends more for the videos disclosed. “