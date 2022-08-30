Naples, doors open to Cristiano Ronaldo: the loan hypothesis appears

NAPLES – It is crucial hours that lead to the conclusion of a pyrotechnic market for the Naples. Decisive hours that the president De Laurentiis he wanted to spend in the city, in the company of the transfer team led by the ds Joints and with the CEO Latches which always has the last word to close any banking transaction, both incoming and outgoing. Three very hot fronts, with the twist that can occur suddenly, this is why Don Aurelio preferred to be in the presence, avoiding discussing on the phone the operations that bear the names of Cristiano Ronaldo, Keylor Navas and Fabian Ruiz. The patron trusted the promises of Jorge Mendesthat is, that he would have convinced the Manchester United to write and forward the Pec to the headquarters of Calcio Napoli with the official offer for the purchase of Victor Osimhen, that is, 100 million euro rounds. A solution that would meet the total approval of the blue club, in the belief that the arrival of CR7 would bring wealth under various aspects. Starting with the technical one, in spite of those who look at his identity card and think that it is an athlete now in disarmament. It’s true, this year with the Red Devils shirt he counts 153 minutes in 4 appearances, only one of which as a starter, this is because the coach Ten Hag he is indulging his desire to change the air. But last year the statistics are still typical of the best Ronaldo: 24 goals in 37 games with United between Premier and Champions: other than a retired player, CR7 is charged as never before and would appreciate the Napoli solution a lot. He likes the idea of ​​entering a locker room made up mostly of young or international inexperienced players, a context in which he could convey conviction and self-esteem, such as Ibrahimovic he did to Milan who, thanks also to the presence of the Swede in the locker room, won the Scudetto last May.