MTV will reward the best concerts in the metaverse; Ariana grande and BTS among the nominees

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

With face-to-face concerts paused due to the health contingency caused by COVID-19, musicians found it necessary to find new ways to contact their fans. Along these lines, many artists turned to video games and the metaverse to make their presentations and gather their followers.

Although the trend of holding virtual events is something that has existed for years, thanks mainly to Fortnite, it is undeniable that it has gained strength in recent months due to the pandemic. Even when the latter slowed down, many artists still choose to hold their concerts in digital environments.

In case you missed it: It was time! The GRAMMYs will have a category dedicated to video games

With all this in mind, it was only a matter of time before one of the most important ceremonies in the musical field recognized and rewarded the best presentations that took place in the metaverse.

Music and the metaverse join forces: MTV will reward the best virtual presentations

As highlighted by the portal The Hills (via GameSpot), the next edition of the Video Music Awards (VMA), an award responsible for recognizing the best audiovisual productions in the musical field, will add a couple of new categories. One of them is “Best Interpretation of the Metaverse”, which, as its name indicates, will recognize the most outstanding virtual concerts.

Among the nominees in this new category we find Ariana Grande and her Rift Tour of Fortnite; Blackpink’s virtual concert in the free-to-play PUGB Mobile; BTS’s presentation in Minecraft; Charli XCX’s concert in Roblox; Justin Bieber’s performance on the Wave platform; and the musical recital of the band Twenty One Pilots in Roblox.

Related Video: Fortnite – “Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande” Event Trailer

As highlighted by the portal GameSpot, most of the nominees made their submissions on video games as a service instead of metaverse platforms. Thus, everything indicates that this category will consider all kinds of concerts that take place in virtual environments.

Continue reading the story

“We saw an opportunity to highlight and honor some of the best and most impactful performances of this, and celebrate the artists who found creative ways to use these spaces. This led to the addition of the “Best Performance of the Metaverse” category in this year’s edition,” said an MTV spokesperson. The Hills.

Find out: Sony, Microsoft, Epic and more companies form a group on the Metaverse

If you want your favorite celebrity to win in that or other categories, you should know that the voting is now open. Meanwhile, we remind you that the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States.

But tell us, what do you think of this initiative? Do you think that digital concerts will become more and more common? Let us read you in the comments.

Visit this page to read more news related to the metaverse.

Related Video: News Roundup – Week 29

Font