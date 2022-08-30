MTV VMAS: Bad Bunny and other presentations that included controversial kisses

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny made history by becoming the first Latin artist to win the Artist of the Year award. Although Bad Bunny could not claim his prize because he was at a concert in the New York Yankee Stadiumso he received it on stage.

“From my heart I have no words to describe what I feel, the pride I feel to be at Yankee Stadium receiving this award,” said the emotional Puerto Rican, with the MTV astronaut in his arms.

You can read: Who is the most millionaire reggaeton player? Karol G, Bad Bunny or J Balvin?

AME6191. SAN JUAN (PUERTO RICO), 07/28/2022.- The artist Bad Bunny performs today, at the San Juan Coliseum (Puerto Rico). EFE / Thais Llorca Photo: EFE – Thais Llorca

He thanked the public with the song ‘Titi asked me’ and on stage she kissed a member of her team of dancers on the mouth. Later, she pounced on her other dancer and gave her a kiss, her kisses caused a furor on social networks.

So was the kiss bad bunny and its dancers:

His followers commented:

They all wanted to be the dancers of Bad Bunny at that moment

I don’t understand why there are so many bad reviews bad bunny for kissing the guy, Britney, Christina, Beyoncé, Gaga, it’s been done before. How so basic? The kiss does not make bunny gay or bi and if it were it would not be necessary to comment lol

The Puerto Rican singer has won the Artist of the Year Award becoming the first Latin artist to achieve such recognition.

You can read: Bad Bunny announces the ‘Word’s Hottest Tour’ in the company of Mario Casas

However, this has not been the first kiss that an artist gives on stage. Other figures of the stature of Madonna, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears among others have done so.

Other presentations that included controversial kisses

Britney Spears and Madonna (2003)

In 2003 Britney Spears and Madonna had a passionate kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards, on that occasion they performed Like A Virgin and the show was joined by Christina Aguilera. They have also recreated it at Britney’s wedding, which was held a few months ago, which raised controversy.

You can read:

Madonna and Drake (2015)

Singer Madonna wowed the crowd at the famous Los Angeles music festival Coachella in 2015 when she appeared on stage by surprise during Drake’s concert and performed a cover of the Canadian rapper’s song ‘Madonna’.

He immediately kissed her and the audience was excited, but what they didn’t count on was Drake’s reaction, who wiped his mouth after the kiss with a disgusted face.

Sandra Bullock and Meryl Streep (2010)

Oscar winner Sandra Bullock was thrilled to present a Critics Choice Movie Awards to Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep in 2010, her way of thanking her was with a surprise kiss on the mouth.

Cazzu and Lali Esposito (2022)

Other artists who caused a stir over the weekend were Cazzu, Christian Nodal’s girlfriend and singer Lali Esposito, while they were singing and in the heat of the moment, the two gave a passionate kiss.

You can read: Bomba Estéreo, the story behind Ojitos Lindos with Bad Bunny