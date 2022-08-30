MTV VMAs 2022: BLACKPINK and its resounding success of ‘PINK VENOM’, what award did they manage to raise? | K pop | blink | Lisa | Jisoo | Rose | Jenny | Tdex | Revtli | | ANSWERS

BLACKPINK took to the stage at MTV Video Music Awards 2022 to perform their latest hit, PINK VENOM and it was a complete success. The members of the most famous girl band k pop, dressed completely in black and delighted with the song from their latest album BORN PINK. However, they managed to win a prize. Do you know what it was? Here we tell you.

South Korean group BLACKPINK performed strongly at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022. The four members showed off all of their stage skills and reminded the audience why they are among the favorites in K-pop. They had an impeccable and above all unforgettable presentation for Blink.

Lisa, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie left South Korea for the United States on August 25 to continue making music history. They were the first female K-pop idols to take the stage at the Video Music Awards.nominated in three categories.

BLACKPINK was announced by the presenters of the MTV VMAs 2022 and automatically the public went crazy and even more with the presentation of PINK VENOM. The stage was completely dark and suddenly, two giant snake teeth emerged from the ceiling, dropping a drop of pink poison, lighting up the set, introducing BLACKPINK.

WHAT AWARD DID BLACKPINK RAISE AT THE 2022 MTV VMAs GALA?

On the carpet prior to the awards ceremony, the nominations for Best Metaverse Performance, with BLACKPINK competing against BTS, Ariana Grande, Twenty One Pilots, and Charli XCX. In the end, the winner in this category was BLACKPINK, thanks to the virtual concert they held at PUBG Mobile where they premiered their song. ‘Ready For Love’.

The most important thing was that BLACKPINK had the opportunity to meet BLINK outside the hotel and touched the fans by receiving all the gifts.

BLACKPINK’S LISA WON IN THE BEST K-POP CATEGORY

Lisa, the youngest member of BLACKPINK, took the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards by storm with her debut solo song “Lalisa.”

With the triumph of his debut song ‘Lalisa’, became the first K-pop solo artist in history and the first Thai artist to win a VMA award. Previously, the Best K-pop category had been dominated by BANGTAN since this section of the Video Music Awards was created in 2019.

can just FEEL all the love and support coming from @BLACKPINK to #LISA in this moment 😭🖤 #VMA’s pic.twitter.com/kZExzCuo8i — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

Check out BLACKPINK’s ‘PINK VENOM’ performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards here: