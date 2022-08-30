MTV Award for Best Editing for a Rosalía Video Clip

Rosalía continues to triumph on the international scene and early Monday managed to win the award for best video clip editing at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for Saoko. The singer released it in March shortly before publishing the album mommy causing a great impact among his fans. Rosalia also opted for the award for the best collaboration for the video clip of Famerecorded together with the Canadian The Weeknd, but he did not have the same luck and the award went to Industry Babyby Lil Nose X with Jack Harlow.

The main prize of the night went to the singer Taylor Swift and her video clip of Garlic too well, best video clip of the year. Bad Bunny was recognized as best artist and Billie Eilish won the award for best song for happier than ever. On the other hand, Rosalía presented last Sunday at her concert in Chile Isolationan unreleased song that the artist explained had been left out of her last album but “that she really wanted to sing”.

Something he did after seeing a sign in the audience asking him to sing Katherine, a flamenco tune for which Rosalía asked for absolute silence in a pavilion that became a real tomb to enjoy her a cappella voice. Minutes before, one of the spectators raised the temperature of the show by throwing a book by the Chilean poet Gabriela Mistral and which the singer picked up luckily for the launcher, who, at Rosalía’s question, identified himself as Felipe and was fortunate that the singer will invite you to share microphone. One of the culminating moments was when the spectators shouted “I approve, I approve”, alluding to the referendum on September 4 in which Chileans will decide whether to give the green light to a new Constitution.