Minecraft: Will it ride the wave of NFTs and Web 3? | opinion | OPINION

Last July, surprising everyone, the gaming giant Minecraft released a statement stating that it had no plans to implement blockchain technology. “right now”. Going by the headlines, you might think that Minecraft ruled out blockchain technology and NFTs, but that’s not necessarily the case. Let’s see.

In the statement, Minecraft said it like this:

“…To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, no blockchain technologies will be allowed to be integrated into our server and client applications, nor will NFTs associated with any in-game content be created…. We have no plans to implement blockchain technology in Minecraft at this time…”

Clearly, it was bomb news for the video game industry, users, and projects like NFT Worlds, a group that invested millions in a Minecraft-based metaverse. (https://www.bsc.news/post/nft-worlds-next-step-after-minecraft-ban)

Web2 vs. Web3?

The statement sparked a heated controversy. There are those who understand Minecraft’s decision as a clear struggle between the values ​​of web2 and web3. For many, Minecraft is prioritizing shareholders and the profitability of the game, before innovation. They are accused of turning their backs on innovation, of clipping the wings of a community of creators and preferring profit above all else.

However, the problem was not the decision but the communication of the news. Basically, what Minecraft tells us is that “for now” it will not adopt the blockchain, but it will follow it.

“…we will be keeping an eye on how blockchain technology evolves over time to ensure the above principles are upheld and to determine if it will enable more secure experiences or other practical and inclusive applications in gaming…”

Inclusion as justification

One of Minecraft’s arguments is that adopting the use of NFTs at this time would bring division among players and a situation of scarcity and exclusion. The strange thing is how Minecraft has not seen that the division already exists today as well? The player with the greatest economic access today has a greater chance of acquiring accessories that will give him advantages in the game.

In some way, it could even be argued that NFTs bring greater inclusion, since it allows the user to create and that creation belongs to him, and then profit from it. Instead of the game being the only economic beneficiary.

Taking all of that into account, I think the decision was based on reasons for their current market. Clearly, there are those who benefited from the decision: parents of underage children playing Minecraft.

Minors

With more than 200 million copies sold since its launch in 2011, Minecraft is the best-selling game in history, according to the Adslzone portal. As of 2022, it has about 132 million active users per month, about 4.4 million daily players (according to PC Mag), of which a significant part are under 13 years old. Therefore, the company’s decision not to accept NFTs and blockchain technology came as a relief to millions of parents.

The relief comes on several fronts, primarily financial and personal security. Platforms like NFT World, built on Minecraft, clearly propose a world based on tokens, where trading with them and monetization are above all else. Therefore, if Minecraft introduced the token economy, it could be argued, as they did, that the game engine would become financial and not fun. In addition, and above all things, Minecraft would have seen the need to implement a specific marketing policy for minors. Sound complex? Very complex! Mainly, because the trading of tokens is not regulated even at the country level, or for people of legal age, even less so when it comes to children.

Minecraft regulates the access of children under 13 years of age, following the COPPA act of the United States, which protects the privacy of children online. Can you imagine the demands the game could have experienced? Clearly this is a challenge that many developers of games played by minors face, but the question would be: Did Minecraft need to risk its reputation by adopting developing technology?

The good news for those who may have been disappointed is that developers have come together to create a Minecraft-like game that supports blockchain. The bad news is that creating video games takes a long time. TheSandBox took about 4 years… Tic-Toc, Tic-Toc.

Finally, I believe that Minecraft, sooner rather than later, will ride the wave of NFT and Web 3.0, once again impacting the gaming industry, where it remains the undisputed leader at the moment.