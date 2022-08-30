Minecraft: A functional cable car that builds itself thanks to an undervalued block

Minecraft is one of those eternal games, especially since it leaves the power in the hands of the player. It is no longer that we are talking about the possibility of creating concrete modifications or building recreations of real buildings. We mean that within the game itself it is possible to mess around with all the tools, blocks and other assets that Minecraft presents, to do things that we would think impossible.

And to show a button. What we bring you today is the work of Shrimpy Seagull, a popular user of Mojang sandbox subreddit, who two years ago released one of the most spectacular videos in the history of the game on the forum. And it’s especially shocking, because it’s even more incredible when you consider that did not use any third-party programs.

A question of (block of) commands

What you can see in the video above is the use of a CommandBlock, one of the most unknown blocks by the average Minecraft player, but without a doubt the most versatile of the title as it allows the player to “program”. From its use, a lot of blocks begin to grow arranged in a curious way, as well as with an animation that hardly seems typical of the game.

Little by little the structure is being formed, creating a cable car line between a high point and the opposite of a valley. Beyond being an ornament, it is a fully functional cable car, in which the player can sit and jump over the geographical feature. It is not the most practical, but it is the most spectacular that we have ever seen in the game.

According to Shrimpy Seagull himself on Reddit, it took more than 1,000 Command Blocks to bring this mechanism to life. A job of many hours, but that serves to squeeze the maximum of the possibilities of Minecraft.

The importance of truss supports

A while ago we told you how everything in League of Legends was a minion. This exaggeration has its reason for being that the developers use these small beings as the minimum physical unit within the game, shaping things such as definitive abilities. Well, something different happens in Minecraft, but we do focus on this very important Command Block.

We say this because the banner for minecraft armor allows you to do things like rotate the orientation of the blocks in X, Y, Z directions, as well as alter their size depending on where they are placed. But perhaps the most interesting thing is that it is possible to change the properties of the banner itself to make it invisible, or give it infinite life.

Such is its level of modification, that a few months ago we told you how these armor stands could be used to create something almost utopian in Minecraft, such as making a perfect circle in the game.