Miley Cyrus, the pop star will star in a new Christmas movie with Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus will star alongside his godmother Dolly Parton in a new Christmas movie. The project is from NBC and will be titled Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, which will also be attended by Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus. Deadline has confirmed the presence of the pop star within a large cast.

Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams will also participate in the film, along with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker.

Dolly Parton will be the protagonist and will try to share the ‘magic of the mountain’ found in Dollywood at Christmas time with the whole world.

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are known for their decidedly archaic method of communication:“Whenever I communicate with Dolly it’s still by fax. […] She does a fax and then someone scans the fax, and then puts it in a text message, and then that is sent to me. And it is always signed “.

Miley Cyrus praised the country singer’s influence on her – do you know why Dolly Parton is related to Buffy the Vampire Slayer? – and thanks to the method of communication, the relationship between the two stars was strengthened.

Known primarily for her musical career, Cyrus’ acting career has never faded and her name appears in new projects every now and then.

Miley Cyrus’ turbulent past has led to her being one of our wildest Hollywood stars.