Miley Cyrus again actress with Dolly Parton

The last time was in 2119. In the episode Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too of the cult TV series Black Mirror. Before that, she had been the star of Crisis in six scenes from Woody Allen. And it was 2016. The acting career of Miley Cyrus, after the buriana of Hannah Montana, it has always been sipped. For this she makes news that the singer of Wrecking ball agreed to go back to acting. In a movie about Christmas. Together with her matrina, Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas movie

Is titled Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. And it is a musical film about the making of a television special to be broadcast during the Christmas holidays. Between the chaos of the backstage and the final result, Dolly Parton pursues the dream of lifting the spirits of a world now exhausted by bringing some of the Christmas magic that reigns in Dollywood. The amusement park that the American country legend opened in 1986.

Suddenly, however, the unexpected happens. Because three bizarre characters, known as the “Three Wise Men of the Mountain”, appear in front of Dolly Parton. And they take her on a special journey through her past. When her special is finally aired, a renewed and inspired Dolly takes matters into her own hands. And she shows the world where the real magic of Christmas lies.



The cast: from Miley Cyrus to Jimmy Fallon

If the absolute star of the film will be Dolly Parton, next to her he wanted his goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. Whose role, however, is still shrouded in mystery. With them, exceptional guest stars, there are also the comic conductor Jimmy Fallonthe songwriter Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus (Miley’s dad) e Tom Everett Scott.

Miley Cyrus actress: not just Hannah Montana

If it is true that Miley Cyrus owes her fame to the Disney TV series Hannah Montana, over the years the 29-year-old singer has also made herself known on other sets. The most famous film of her remains The Last Song (2010), based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. Where she also met her first husband, Liam Hemsworth.

She seemed destined to favor a film career over a musical one. Since she has taken part in films like Sex and the City 2 (2010), Lol crazy of my bestfriend (2012), of which he is the protagonist, and to TV series such as Two men and a half And Black Mirror. She was then chosen by Woody Allen to play the lead role in the miniseries Crisis in six scenes (2016).

Dolly Parton, a model for Miley Cyrus

And perhaps it is no coincidence that, for the return to the cinema scene, he accepted the proposal of his godmother, Dolly Parton. After all, she is her model. “Dolly inspired me to express and celebrate every layer and version of myself in so many ways,” Miley Cyrus told Vogue Uk just a year ago. “She has been constant in her career, but she has also had an incredible evolution. So there was that consistency, but also that growth. And whether we talk about her as an entertainer, actress, musician, activist, or about her self-irony and her relationship with her identity and her character, I think she is not a superficial woman ” .

