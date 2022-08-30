Milan, LeBron James and rapper Drake also join the company: here are the roles they will have

A well-known international brand intends to invest in Milan: all the details of this particular collaboration have been revealed

The football championship that started on 13 August 2022 is really important for Milan. The team currently holds the last championship, that of the year 2021-2022, and it is necessary to confirm its predominance within the Italian championship. This is why in the last season of Calciomercato he concluded some really fundamental negotiations. The last signing of the Rossoneri team dates back just a few hours ago: Milan has, in fact, announced the arrival of the German defender Malick Thiaw, who will remain in the club at least until 2027. Shortly after the end of the negotiations with Thiaw, he suffered aimed at another footballer: Aster Vranckx. As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sportthe team offered Wolfsburg a whopping 11 million euros.

Waiting to know if the Rossoneri Club will be able to conclude the last negotiation 48 hours after the official end of the Calciomercato season, news has arrived that will be of great interest to the fans. AC Milan, in fact, was targeted by a well-known international sports brand that also gives its name to an important baseball team. The news came from the Financial Times, a leading American finance magazine, which explained how Serie A teams interest US investors. Let’s find out who it is and all the details.

An important collaboration between AC Milan and the American baseball team is on the way

At the base of this important agreement is the new owner of AC Milan, Gerry Cardinale, who is also the founder of RedBird Capital, a major investment company. As reported MilanNews.itin fact, the American tycoon personally participated in the agreement and will announce it as soon as it is concluded. The well-known international brand we are talking about is considered among the largest in the world of sport. The collaboration will concern this brand, the Rossoneri team and a major Los Angeles investment fund, Main Street Advisors. In the ranks of Main Street Advisors there is also the great basketball champion LeBron James, in addition to the famous Canadian rapper Drake.

But which brand are we talking about? Well: of the brand that derives from the great baseball team of the New York Yankees, which has also become an important clothing brand. This company and the major investors of Main Street Advisors would therefore be very interested in investing in Milan. Their collaboration could also lead to the broadcasting of the Rossoneri’s matches on “YES Network“, an American regional pay channel. Further updates and confirmations are awaited.

