Milan, “also LeBron James, Drake and the New York Yankees among the shareholders”: the news on the sale to RedBird

In the new property of the Milan there will not be alone RedBird, but also LeBron James and the rapper Drake. This is what the Financial Timeswhich announced the names of other US investment groups interested in acquiring the Rossoneri company together with Gerry Cardinal. RedBird, the private equity group, had already confirmed its willingness to buy the shares of the Milanese club: the closing with Elliott is expected in September, for an overall deal from 1.2 billion euros.

Now, however, the British business newspaper reports which RedBird’s shareholders will be in the operation: i New York Yankees and the Main Street Advisors. There baseball franchise owned by the Steinbrenner family already owns shares in the New York football team and the Manchester City, now it seems also interested in Milan. The Los Angeles-based investment fund, on the other hand, has among its investors Nba star LeBron James, the music producer Jimmy Iovine and precisely the rapper Drake. All three could consequently become, in an indirect way, shareholders minority of the Devil.

The owner of Red Bird, Gerry Cardinalshould announce the entry of the new partners Wednesday 31 August and it is rumored that it was the agreement between James and Cardinal a to ease the agreement. If the operation were confirmed, the Italian champions would become part of the Yankees Entertainment and Sport Network, a regional organization that deals with the dissemination of sporting events. This leads one to believe that the matches of Milan, once the deal is closed, they begin to be transmitted in United States through this channel.