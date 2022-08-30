Mila Kunis admits she told Ashton Kutcher not to invest in Uber, she thought it was ‘the worst idea ever’

Mila Kunis advised Ashton Kutcher not to invest in Uber (Getty Images)

Mila Kunis you have reflected on the unfortunate investment advice you have given your husband Ashton Kutcher over the years, with the actress revealing that she had initially called Uber the “worst idea ever.”

The actress opened up about the investments she warned her husband against, only for them to be wildly successful, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday.

According to Kunis, the best part of her and her husband’s partnership is that he includes her in everything, often asking her advice on potential ventures he’s considering investing in.

However, Mila, 37, admitted she doesn’t always give the best guidance, telling Colbert: “The best part about him is that he’s so smart about including me in everything and making sure I’m aware of everything he’s doing.” happening.

“She’s also very smart in knowing that sometimes you shouldn’t listen to your wife.”

Kunis, who has been married to Kutcher since 2015, later recalled an instance that occurred early on when they were dating, when the What Happens in Vegas star approached her to talk about a new car-sharing company.

“He was like, ‘Hey, there’s this company, it’s like a rideshare … like a taxi company, but anyone can drive the cab,’” Kunis recalled, adding, “I was like, ‘That’s the la worst idea of ​​my life.’”

According to Kunis, her husband, a venture capitalist, was unfazed, with the actress revealing that Kutcher suggested she order him an Uber so he could try it out.

“He told me, ‘Let me get you this thing. It’s called Uber. Let me order it for you. You can try this’. And I was like: ‘Are you going to put me in a car with a stranger? What’s wrong?’ As if she was furious with him,” she told Colbert.

During the interview, the star of “The Black Swan” she also recalled another instance where she responded skeptically to a potential business venture, after Kutcher came to her for advice on Bitcoin.

Continue reading the story

“He says, ‘Hey, honey, I have to explain this to you. Tell me if I’m crazy. And I was like, ‘Great, what’s up, baby?’ Kunis said. “He was like, ‘There’s this thing. It’s like mining for money. It’s called cryptocurrency. It’s called Bitcoin’. This was over eight years ago.”

According to Kunis, at the time she had asked her husband if he was insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), before sharing her concern that he was unreliable.

“He was like: ‘No. That is the point. It’s not,’” Kunis recalled. “And I was like, ‘Well, who’s going to make sure it’s reliable?’ He was like: ‘That’s the point!’ And I was like: ‘Well, I think this is a horrible idea.’”

Fortunately, Kunis said Kutcher hadn’t heard her at the time, telling Colbert that her husband had responded: “Great, we’re investing in that.”

The anecdote was greeted by an impressed Colbert, who responded: “Wait, so you guys got into Bitcoin eight years ago? Damn girl, I can do math,” to which Kunis replied, “Yes, my husband is very smart.”

As she reflected on her husband’s impressive eye for investments, the actress, who has two sons Wyatt, six, and Dimitri, fourwith Kutcher, also revealed that the actor has invested in companies like Airbnb, Spotify and SoundCloud.

Explaining that many of the ideas seemed “ridiculous” to him at the time, he admitted to Colbert: “I Airbnb everything, use Uber everywhere, and use crypto. Guess what? I’ve never been happier to be wrong.”

You should also see: