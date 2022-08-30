Mijalkov believes that Russia’s presence at the Oscars now would be unnatural | cinema and art

“Today, being under fire from US missiles (alluding to HIMARS attacks in Donbas) and traveling to Los Angeles to appear would be unnatural,” said the film director at the opening press conference of the International Festival of Moscow Cinema.

Mijalkov, a three-time Oscar nominee and winner in 1995 for “Burnt by the Sun,” said that if a film is presented for the award, it will be valued by “people who a priori believe we are their enemies.”

According to him, to have options, the film in question should be liked by Western critics.

“That is, you have to do something that they like and make them think that you think about your country the same as they do. Then, there will be hope that they appreciate you,” he said.

The selection of films for best foreign film begins in the fall.

In Russia, the process is carried out by a special committee, made up, in particular, of filmmakers previously nominated for the award, such as Mikhalkov, who recently left the jury.

In the contemporary history of Russia, only seven Russian films have been nominated for an Oscar, three of them directed by Mikhalkov and two by another well-known filmmaker, Andrei Zvyaguintsev.

Many participants despite sanctions

This Friday Mijalkov announced that in this edition of the Moscow Film Festival there will be a large number of participants despite Western sanctions.

“This year we have 245 films,” Mijalkov told dozens of journalists gathered at a central Moscow hotel, near the Rossiya cinemas, where tonight the guests of the event that once included stars such as Sofia Loren, Meryl Streep, Robert de Niro, Brad Pitt and others.

This year the event, which has been held since 1935 and is one of the oldest in the world, does not feature famous faces, but does feature guests from 45 countries, Mikhalkov said.

The filmmaker acknowledged that some stars refused to travel to Moscow “so as not to have problems with sanctions” or because their schedules did not allow it.

“But that doesn’t change anything. We will make new friends among those who arrived,” he assured.

No to dissident movies

Mijalkov also spoke today about the controversy surrounding the films in which Russian artists opposed to the “special military operation” in Ukraine and who have left Russia after the start of the military campaign participate.

According to the Oscar-winning film director, these films should not be on the big screen.

“They are people who left and speak disparagingly or insult our country, a country that made them (…) and gave them the chance to do what they like,” he asserted.

For Mikhalkov, this “ingratitude” must come at a price.

At the same time, he assured that he is against censorship in culture, as long as the creators give life to their projects “out of their own pocket” and “without asking the State” which they criticize.