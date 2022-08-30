Meet these 5 perfumes that Cameron Diaz once used

50 years ago (August 30, 1972) was born in the city of San Diego, California, the former model and actress, Cameron Diaz, who rose to fame in the 90s for her leading roles in the comedies The Mask. (1994), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) and of course the blockbuster Loco por Mary (1998), to undoubtedly become one of the icons of good humor at the time.

Of Cuban descent, Cameron Diaz is currently completely away from the entertainment world since 2014 to give herself fully to motherhood and family life, however, in recent days the possibility of her return has been speculated.

Always standing out for her beauty, good dress and coquetry, she also repeatedly highlighted her passion and taste for perfumes. Therefore, we present a brief summary of five of her favorite fragrances that she once used.

Clinique Happy

Created by Jean Claude Delville and Rodrigo Flores-Roux, this distinguished perfume features Top Notes orange, blood grapefruit, Indian mandarin, bergamot, apple and plum; middle notes are lily-of-the-valley, freesia, orchid and rose; base notes are mimosa, lily, magnolia, musk and amber.

Guerlain Samsara

Launched in 2021, the fragrance belongs to the Woody Floral Musk olfactory family for Women. Top note is citruses; middle notes are ylang-ylang and jasmine; base notes are sandalwood, iris, vanilla and tonka bean.

Annick Goutal Petite Cherie

The nose behind this fragrance is the late French Annick Goutal. Launched on the market in 1998, its Top Notes are pear, peach (peach) and grass; middle notes are rose, hedione and lilac; base notes are vanilla and white musk.

Clean

Clean Classic Flower Fresh is a Floral fragrance for women. Published in 2020, its Top Notes are Mountain Air, Lemon Zest and Bergamot; middle notes are water lily, gardenia and jasmine; base notes are solar notes, musk, white amber and cashmere wood.

bijan dna

Almost 30 years have passed since this fragrance was released on the market (1993). Top notes are geranium, rosemary, ylang-ylang, mint and bergamot; middle notes are cloves, tuberose, osmanthus, jasmine and lily-of-the-valley; base notes are oakmoss, myrrh, sandalwood, amber, benzoin, vetiver and vanilla.