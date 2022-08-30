Me Time: Netflix Me Time Movie Ending Explained | Ending Explained nnda nnlt | FAME

Last Friday, August 26, a new comedy premiered on Netflix: the movie “Time for me”. Starring the actors Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, the production is written and directed by John Hamburg and is already considered an entertaining alternative to the catalog of the streaming platform.

Titled in English as “Me Time”, the film deals with the story of a father who finds time for himself for the first time in years, while his wife and children are away. In this way, he reconnects with a friend for a wild weekend.

SPOILER ATTENTION. Perhaps, after seeing it, you were left with some doubt about the end of the footage. Therefore, below, you know what is the ending explained (ending explained) from the movie Netflix “Time for me”.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF THE MOVIE “TIME FOR ME”?

Near the end of the movie, Sonny (Kevin Hart) asks Mayan (Regina Hall) come back home. Unable to work things out with his wife, our protagonist decides to put all of his energies into training the kids for the local school’s talent show and one of them rehearses “Hallelujah”.

Later we found out that Sonny has a new vehicle thanks to insurance. Secondly, Huck (Mark Wahlberg) he stays at one of his friends’ house and is seen reflecting on how sad life is without his loved ones.

In order to get closer to Dashiell, Sonny prompts you to practice a stand-up routine. After the contest, he realizes that he has been projecting his ambition onto his children, for which he gives an emotional speech about his shortcomings.

Immediately, he apologizes in front of everyone and hands over the microphone to Dashiellwho shines with his presentation in the show.

WHAT IS THE EXPLAINED ENDING OF THE MOVIE “TIME FOR ME”?

1. Does Maya forgive Sonny?

Listening to the powerful speech of Sonny, Maya forgive him. In that sense, they talk about some pending issues, both reconcile and give each other a passionate kiss.

2. Does Sonny manage to save Huck?

After checking his mobile phone, Sonny discover that Berman (Jimmy O. Yang) he returned the money. seeing to Huck at the port, he assumes they might kill him, so he goes looking for him. Finding him, he finds out that his friend accepted a job for Stan in order to pay off the debt. In this way, both reconcile, because they realize that they are “the perfect couple”.

3. What is the business idea that Sonny proposes?

Secondly, Sonny presents a new business idea: the administration of children’s parties. In this sense, he wants to combine the capacity of Huck of organizing big events with his ability to entertain the little ones. In this way, he believes that they will raise the necessary money to pay Stan.

4. Was Huck and Sonny’s company successful?

Over time, we discovered that the business of Sonny and Huck it is a success. Also, Maya She enjoys great international recognition as an architect. Everyone gathers at the birthday party of Avaorganized by friends.

5. Did Huck find love?

At the end of the film, it is suggested that Huck could be planning to marry Jill before fulfilling the 60 years. Yes, just like the reference you made to George Clooney on the tape