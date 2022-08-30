Me Time: Mark Wahlberg’s 12 Naked Hours in Me Time | Netflix movie | nnda nnlt | FAME

As part of the scheduled productions for 2022, Netflix announced on August 23 the premiere of “Me time” (“Time for me”), a comedy starring kevin hart and Mark Wahlberg.

The film, written and directed by John Hamburgfocuses on the story of Sonny (kevin hart), a man whose life as a family man overwhelms him and takes advantage of a few days off to relive his best times and reunite with Huck (Mark Wahlberg), his old friend, with whom he will live a crazy adventure going to parties with younger people.

So far, although the film has received negative reviews from critics, it has been highly valued by the audience, becoming one of the most watched movies on the platform.

The production was not without controversy, because in September of last year, during the filming, a stage technician suffered a 30-foot fall, for which he had to be transferred to a medical center in an emergency. To this is added the revelation that he made Mark Wahlberg Recently.

Scene from “Me time”.

MARK WHALBERG’S NUDE SCENE IN “ME TIME”

In a conversation with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor referred to the film and commented on some details, including the uncomfortable moment he experienced spending more than 12 hours naked during the first day of filming.

“The first day I had to be naked. It was like, ‘Get out there. Twelve hours. In Long Beach, on the pier’”, Said the also protagonist of “Transformers” and “Ted”.

According to the 51-year-old actor, he joined the project when there was no nude scene yet, but everything changed when Kevin Hart asked the director to create an imposing introduction for Huck, so a sequence was added in the that he was bathing.

“Time for me” is in the Netflix catalog (Photo: Netflix)

According to Hamburg, Wahlberg was told the idea on the first day of filming, something that made him nervous, but he would eventually agree to record it.

“I said, ‘Mark, I have good news and bad news. The good news is that we will be in this beautiful marina. The bad news, you have to be naked”, pointed out the director, admitting that he made them “five minutes after joining the set”

Finally, the scene ended up extending more than necessary, although everything was done professionally.

“I promised him we’d shoot from the back, this wasn’t ‘Boogie Nights.’ and it was amazing”, sentenced the director, referring to the 1997 film where the actor also performs several nude scenes.

As you remember, more than two decades ago, a young actor was part of “Boogie Nights: Pleasure Games”, a tape where he wore a genital prosthesis to improve his interpretation of an adult film star, which he still retains.

“It’s in a safe, locked. It’s not something you can let go of. Suddenly my kids are looking for the spare phone charger and pull it out”, commented Wahlberg in “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.