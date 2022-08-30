Matt Riddle gets his full name back on WWE RAW

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, the superstar Matt Riddle was introduced with his full name for the first time in almost two years.

On the way to their heads up at Clash at the Castle, Seth Rollins and “The Original BRO” were interviewed from a distance to avoid further physical contact like the one that occurred hours before the show. During the segment, commentators introduced the latter as “Matt Riddle” and even the full name was used in social networks. The fighter promised that he will humiliate “The Visionary” just like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes did this year.

WWE changed Matt Riddle’s name at the end of October 2020. The fighter gained notoriety for the management of Vince McMahon, who decided to provide a more “serious” tint by depriving him of his first name. Other sources claim that this change was to prevent the public from associating him with the accusations of sexual abuse made by his ex-wife. Precisely, this case was used by Seth Rollins during tonight’s episode segment.

