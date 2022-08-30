Matt Damon is visiting Argentina with his family and was already able to enjoy a great barbecue

Visiting a country like Argentina is synonymous with not missing its gastronomy, both meat and sweet delicacies, crossing the great avenue, having some warm mates in the morning and falling in love with its many landscapes between the mountains. The actor Matt Damon who is married to the salteña Luciana Barroso, She knows it very well, so she finds herself touring the native lands of her partner and enjoying a good Sunday roast.

Matt Damon continues with his tour of Buenos Aires. The actor has been in the country since last week, accompanied by his wife, Luciana Barroso-a native of the province of Salta- and her daughters. And this Sunday, she took advantage of the sunny day to enjoy a family barbecue. Installed in the capital of Buenos Aires, he headed north around 11 in the morning and, in just half an hour, arrived at an exclusive country house, where the hosts already had everything ready to receive him: at first, they tasted a great snack and then They had the most exquisite cuts of meat for lunch.

