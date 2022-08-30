Matt Damon is visiting Argentina with his family and was already able to enjoy a great barbecue

Visiting a country like Argentina is synonymous with not missing its gastronomy, both meat and sweet delicacies, crossing the great avenue, having some warm mates in the morning and falling in love with its many landscapes between the mountains. The actor Matt Damon who is married to the salteña Luciana Barroso, She knows it very well, so she finds herself touring the native lands of her partner and enjoying a good Sunday roast.

Matt Damon continues with his tour of Buenos Aires. The actor has been in the country since last week, accompanied by his wife, Luciana Barroso-a native of the province of Salta- and her daughters. And this Sunday, she took advantage of the sunny day to enjoy a family barbecue. Installed in the capital of Buenos Aires, he headed north around 11 in the morning and, in just half an hour, arrived at an exclusive country house, where the hosts already had everything ready to receive him: at first, they tasted a great snack and then They had the most exquisite cuts of meat for lunch.

Matt Damon is visiting Argentina with his family for labor matters.

Without any commitment to hurry him, he stayed with his family after dinner until, two hours before the start of the match between Boca – a club for which he sympathizes in Argentina – and Atlético Tucumán, he decided to return home to watch him relaxed on television. Fortunately, he was happy after the xeneize turned the result around and won 2 to 1. In addition, he was seen smiling when he received some Argentine bills: it seems that the protagonist of Dead Pool 2 He is a big fan of local patisseries, as he has visited more than five in the few days he has been in the country.

It is not the first time that the Hollywood actor has been shown in public since his arrival in Argentina. For example, on Tuesday a photo of him went viral with one of the boys from a Retiro restaurant, and this Saturday he was seen walking in the Palermo neighborhood, also in the company of his wife and his daughters. Also, he made some purchases in the afternoon, during a break in the commitments that he is fulfilling. It is that, according to the Argentine media show partners, came to be part of an interview work project for a streaming content platform, of which no further details are yet known.

Dressed in military green pants, a white shirt, jacket and black shoes, and wearing a cap to slightly camouflage his identity, Damon yesterday he managed not to attract the attention of passers-by, who ignored that they were in front of the protagonist of the saga Bourne. At times with sunglasses on, the actor handled himself completely naturally in his partner’s native country. In the images he is seen smiling while he chats with two of his three daughters: Isabella, Gia Zavala Y Stella. He also walked by her side Alexia -fruit of a previous relationship Luciana-who was on the phone during the casual outing. muddy, For his part, he wore a jean shirt, nude oxford pants, white sneakers, and a black shoulder bag, while the teenagers also chose relaxed looks. A pure smile, when Damon He detected that he was being photographed, he smiled for the camera.

Related news

Matt Damon walking around Argentina.

The couple met many years ago and it was in 2015 when they renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony. In every interview she gives, she confesses that she is still just as “struck by lightning” that the day you met Luciana when she was working as a waitress in a Miami bar. “One should be with the person one loves as long as possible. Luciana is my other half. We have an agreement: I am never away from home for more than two weeks. I am a lucky guy. I live surrounded by beautiful women: my wife and my four daughters. I can’t have a lot of time in the bathroom, but that’s just a lesser evil.” I had joked long ago.