Mark Wahlberg congratulates his brother by showing off his muscles from the Calvin Klein model days

“Happy birthday big brother.” With this brief message, Mark Wahlberg celebrated his brother Donnie’s anniversary on Instagram. But the subject is not there, but in the photo at the top of muscles in vintage mode that Mark has uploaded accompanying the text. And it’s one of those from his time of calvin klein model that remind us, more than 20 years later, that the actor is in the best physical moment of his career.

Hollywood star and fitness icon almost from the beginning of his career, especially after becoming the face of Calvin Klein at the age of 20, Mark Wahlberg He has been to the gym at almost every stage of his life, if not at all. Now, at 49 years old, her posts on social networks and stories on Instagram are a repertoire of exercises and training routines and we have wondered how her life has been. physical transformation along these years.

And comparing his current physical condition with the one he had when he was 21 years old, the reality is that it is practically the same. More than 25 years apart and yes, better six pack when she was in her early 20s, but more biceps and muscle volume now that she is in her 50s. Mark Wahlberg He is a fan of sports and, above all, of the most classic fitness, and he combines his work in film and television with working out in the gym that he has in his mansion in Los Angeles every day.