Margot Robbie may be the key to the return of Ocean’s Eleven

After her long-awaited interpretation of ‘Barbie’, the Australian actress margot robbie can be the key to return ‘Ocean’s Eleven‘, along with his partner in the doll movie, Ryan Gosling. The acting couple continues to dazzle and now ‘Barbie’ and ‘Ken’ are part of the new Warner Bros prequel, of which few details are known, but whose production is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023.

Soon we will see Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the highly anticipated film directed by Greta Gerwig, but they have made such a good team that they want to continue sharing projects together. As reported by Puck News, Gosling is negotiating his incorporation into the Warner saga to join the Barbie girl. Although the film of the famous doll has not yet been released, expectations are growing and fans hope to continue seeing the couple made up of the Australian and the British actor together on the big screen.



Margot Robbie as Barbie

Warner Bros has given the green light to the new version of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, which would become the fifth film in this saga of the famous hustlers played by Brad Pitt and George Clooney, more than 20 years ago. The Australian will be the protagonist of this film that will begin shooting in early 2023. Local media revealed that the script is set in different places in Europe in the 60s, but no more secrets have been revealed about the film that does not take up the story where none of the previous ones left it. Behind the scenes will be Jay Roach, who previously directed margot robbie in ‘The scandal’ and the script will be carried out by Carrie Solomon.

It is also not known what the salary of the protagonist of ‘Barbie’ would be, who has just become the highest paid actress. The Australian earned about 12.5 million dollars to play the famous Mattel doll. margot robbiewhose fortune exceeds 26 million dollars, is in the best moment of her career and is considered one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today, so her participation in the famous franchise guarantees a sure box office success.

‘Ocean’s Eleven‘ was launched as a franchise in 2001, by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, based on a famous 1960 film. The film was a huge success when it was released in 2001, quickly followed by two sequels that grossed over $1 billion combined. . It starred George Clooney, Matt Damon or Brad Pitt. The last installment of the saga dates from 2018, when the female ensemble film Ocean’s 8 was released, with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway among others. The film grossed $297 million at the worldwide box office. Now margot robbie becomes the key point for the return of ‘Ocean’s Eleven‘ to the big screen, which is sure to add more zeroes to her bank account as the highest-paid actress of the year.