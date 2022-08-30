Manchester United announces Antony. Osimhen remains at Napoli: and Cristiano Ronaldo?

NAPLES CALCIOMERCATO. Manchester United announces the official signing of Antony Matheus dos Santosknown simply as Antony. Yesterday the negotiation with Ajax was unblocked, so much so that the attacking winger of Brazil flew to England to carry out medical examinations. For the purchase of him, the Red Devils have paid out the beauty of 100 million euros and, except for minor transactions, they should have closed their transfer market.

The same figure, with the addition of 30, 40 million euros, would have served to convince Aurelio De Laurentiis to sell Victor Osimhen and instead Glazer opted for Antony, strongly supported by Ten Hag who coached him in these seasons at Ajax. Osimhen, therefore, remains in Naples and now it is necessary to understand what will become of it Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jorge Mendes is continuing to propose it left and right, but United are not convinced by the fact of giving it away for a season, with the honor of paying 75% of the salary which is around 26 million pounds (40 million euros gross). CR7’s will is to play the next Champions League, so as to continue to pursue record after record of a phenomenal career, but time is running out and at the moment the stay in Manchester seems the most probable one. With a ‘relegation’ to the Europa League that the Portuguese wants to avoid until the end.