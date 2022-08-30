Mads Mikkelsen opens the door to the return of Johnny Depp to ‘Fantastic Animals’: “Things have changed”

MMuch has been said these months about the trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, about everything that caused in the lives of both. Since the actress accused Depp of mistreatment in the fall of 2018, the life of Captain Jack Sparrow changed forever.

So much so that Disney and Warner I terminated their contracts with the ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ sagas, two of the most influential narrative universes in commercial cinema in the 21st century.

Thus, Depp’s career did a 360 turn while Heard’s remained stable. This dynamic continued until the interpreter won his trial for defamation against the model last June, at which time Depp, according to his words, “get your life back”.

Since then, the actor has been seen enjoying his new stageplaying concerts, traveling, and ultimately, enjoying their freedom away from constant media judgment.

A freedom and a new image that could be decisive to recover old lost papers.

The possible return of Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald

As we have already mentioned, Heard’s accusation of mistreatment cost Depp his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the popular ‘Harry Potter’ spin-off saga, ‘Fantastic Beasts’, in which he played Dumbledore’s great archenemy for years. the 20th century.

A role that, according to the latest statements by Mads Mikkelsen, who spoke yesterday on the matter, could he get his colleague back for the next installment of the saga, that is to say the fourth.

This is what the last actor to play Grindelwald had to say about this matter:Now things have changed. She has won the trial, so we’ll see if she comes back. I could do it. I’m a big fan of Johnny. He is an amazing actor, he did a fantastic job. I can’t copy you. It was impossible to do it because there was so much of it. It would have been creative suicide. So we had to invent something else, something that was mine and that would create a bridge between the two. He was intimidating. His fans were very, very sweet, but also very tenacious. I didn’t interact with them much, but I could understand why his hearts were broken.”

On the ‘theft’ of taking the role of Johnny, he also stated the following: “It would have been nice to have talked about it. Clear the field somehow. Maybe I’ll see you in the future“.

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’, the worst premiere in history

Such was the repercussion caused by the dismissal of Depp from the ‘Fantastic Animals’ project, that the fans of Wizarding World (the brand responsible for the ‘Harry Potter’ cinematographic universe) took very seriously to boycott the third part of the movie. saga, namely ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’.

So much so that the boycott caused the film to have the worst opening of all the ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ films, with a total gross of just over $400 million all over the world.

Some figures that have shaken the project, from which they no longer know if it will have one or two more tapes to close the plots and give an end to the saga.

The next projects of Johnny Depp

What we don’t know yet is Depp’s opinion about this ‘offer’ by Mikkelsen to play Gellert Grindelwald again.

However, as was his resounding and negative response to a hypothetical return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, the most logical thing would be for the American actor I didn’t come back either to the magical saga.

What we do know about his current professional life is that he is shooting the new film about the French king Louis XV directed by Miwenn and that he will also direct Al Pacino’s new film about the life of the Italian artist Modigliani.