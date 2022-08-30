Madonna and Britney Spears kissed at MTV VMAs 2003

Digital Millennium

this sunday isand held the award ceremony for the MTV VMAs 2022 where there were great guests who were awarded for being the best of this year. From Anitta, Balck Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Taylor Swift were the artists that were present.

This event was held in The Prudential Center in Newark in New Jersey and great artists like J Balvin, Anitta, Marshmello, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, they gave a live show though the surprise of the night would be Bad Bunny, one of the most recognized artists of the moment.

The bad rabbit did not attend the ceremony since he had a concert in New York at the same time but despite that was linked live to interpret Titi me I ask and make all the attendees sing.

This act from a distance left one of the moments that is giving the most to talk about tonight, it is a kiss between Bad Bunny and not his dancers, but this is not the first time that something like this has happened during the MTV VMAs. Internet users remembered that moment starring Madonna and Britney Spears in 2003.

Both iconic pop music artists also shared a kiss on stage while performing their musical show at the MTV VMAs. On that occasion they performed Like A Virgin and the show was joined by Christina Aguilera.

Seconds later, Madonna did the same with Aguilera and kissed her in front of everyone present who did nothing but applaud the unexpected moment.

Britney and Madonna recreated their popular kiss again this year during Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari.

