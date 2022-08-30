Lymphatic massages: what are they? how do they work?

Now that you’re familiar with terminology like the gua-sha stone, that it can be applied to the roots of your hair, and that you know how to use a facial roller, it’s time to take it to the next level. And it is that if these types of tools achieve results on the face, to see it more sculpted and defined, a similar procedure, the lymphatic massages, can be applied to the body for results that celebrities of the stature of Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian or Hailey Bieber have already verified.

The first thing we must be clear about is what the lymphatic system is, the circuit of our body that gives the technique its name. It is a closed system that is part of our immune system and is linked to the circulatory system. This is formed by an extensive network of lymphatic vessels, lymph nodes, lymphatic or lymphoid organs and lymphoid tissues. The vessels carry a fluid called lymph – water, waste, toxins, hormones – back to the heart for recirculation and elimination through urine. In this process massages help to enhance the process so that the system does not become obstructed and the inflammation that swells us does not occur.

To perform this type of massage, the patient lies down on a stretcher and it will be the masseur who, through his expert eye, decides the compression movements to apply on the abdominals, legs and arms to cleanse congested lymph nodes in different parts of the body. It is a rhythmic massage, so if you go with the idea of ​​relaxing, it may not be the right place.

Benefits of lymphatic massages

The two main advantages that we will obtain with this technique will be reducing water retention and detoxification of the body. Also, as long as they are applied on a regular basis, they can help increase blood circulation, stimulate the digestive system, reactivate the immune system and speed recovery from surgery. Other experts add that they can also have positive effects on menstrual pain or headaches.

On an aesthetic level, once the body gets used to them, muscles become more visible, skin feels tighter and this results in a slimmer overall appearance. Nor should we overlook the fact that it can be a good technique to reduce the appearance of orange peel skin -which you can also fight with these expert tips to win the battle against cellulite-.

If you are determined to try its advantages, you should put yourself in the hands of a good lymphatic massage specialist who knows the anatomy and physiology of the lymphatic system, its links with the rest of the body and how it works, to apply the appropriate techniques in each case. It is important to know that this procedure, when well practiced, it is completely painless and does not cause bruising of any kind. If after a session you discover a bruise, it’s time to find a new specialist.