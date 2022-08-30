Lionel Messi is the richest sportsman in the world

It is Lionel Messi who has conquered the top of the highest paid sportsmen in 2021 according to the Forbes ranking. Here’s what the assets are.



Lionel MessiParis Saint-Germain footballer is highest paid sportsman in the worldat least according to the ranking that Forbes has compiled on the basis of the receipts of 2021. Let’s find out together the record amount earned by the player.

Lionel Messi is the richest sportsman, the ranking

In 2021, Lion Messi managed to return to the top of the ranking of the highest paid players in the world and, more generally, of sportsmen. The previous year, in fact, the well-known footballer had been ousted by Conor McGregor, an expert in mixed martial arts, who had collected a record sum.

The Paris Saint-Germain footballer, to date, is the richest with 130 million dollars, made up of 75 million granted by the famous French club, and 55 million for its activities as a sponsor of some of the most famous brands in the world. A truly astronomical figure that leaves you breathless, the one earned by Messi, closely followed by LeBron James.

The basketball player and star of the Lakers, in fact, collects 12.2 million dollars and goes to the second position of the ranking drawn up by Forbes on the richest sportsmen in the world. Third but not least Cristiano Ronaldo that stands out on the podium with 115 million of which 55 million come from his sponsorship activities, especially on Instagram where he is followed by millions of fans.

Lionel Messi, a star heritage but he is not the only one!

In the ranking of the richest sportsmen in the world in 2021, drawn up by Forbes, most of them are footballers – not that this is new. In fact, in fourth place we find Neymar or the spearhead of Paris Saint-Germain who earns 95 million dollars.

After him, far from the salary of Lionel Messithe basketball player Stephen CurryNBA holder of the Golden State Warriors, whose contract to predict 82 million dollars. Surprisingly, the bottom of this ranking of sports and wealth, we have Roger Federer or one of the most famous and loved tennis players in the world, who earns 90.7 million almost totally derived from his activities as a sponsor. Well, certainly the pay of a tennis player cannot compete with that of a Serie A star!