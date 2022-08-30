Like Robert De Niro, Matt Damon enjoys Buenos Aires

A few months ago the presence of Robert DeNiro revolutionized the capital of Argentines with a short work stay. the protagonist of The Irishwas rolling Anythe series of Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat beside Louis Brandoni. This production can be seen next year on the Star+ platform.

Already in the 1980s, the actor had visited this part of the world to record The mission, a film that took place in Misiones. But for NiroBuenos Aires is one of his favorite cities, he acknowledged in an interview: “I like Paris, and Buenos Aires follows closely, it is an absolutely beautiful city. But I prefer New York”, the city where he was born.

Going back to the most recent visit, that of Matt Damon, is not a personality foreign to our country, since his wife is a native of Salta. Born in the state of Massachusetts, Matt On Sunday, he enjoyed traditional meals from the city of Buenos Aires, such as bills and pasta.

As it transpired on this occasion it is not a family visit or vacation but, like De Niro, labor issues. Everything would indicate that he did not come to the south of the continent for a movie or series but for a cycle of interviews for a streaming platform.

In 2008 the artist lived a unique experience for his life, going to a soccer field with all that that implies in Argentina. He was a spectator of a match where Boca Juniors became champion, beating, in the Opening Tournament of that year, San Lorenzo and Tigre. His intention was to visit the court with his children, but they recommended not to do so for security reasons.

In an interview he recalled the anecdote: “The craziest thing I’ve ever seen without a doubt was a football match in Argentina. My wife is Argentine, we went to spend Christmas 11 or 12 years ago. Her family is a fan of Boca Juniors, which is a very popular team in Buenos Aires and was supposed to play in a final. I said to my wife’s uncle, ‘Hey, can we go to this game?’ And he got very serious and said, ‘We can go, we can go… without women or children.’ I said that?’. I thought I’d take the boys and go. But I understood why when we went.”

After recounting that he passed through police checkpoints and fences with barbed wire, he recounted how he left the stadium: “Our team won, the other team’s fans were leaving and while they were lifting the trophy I said, ‘We should go.’ But we had to stay there because they needed time for the other team to leave the neighborhood. You had to give them like 45 minutes for that. When they let us out, they actually kept us like in some kind of cages, I asked ‘What are we waiting for now?’ And he told me that they still needed another five minutes for them to leave. He was really crazy”.

