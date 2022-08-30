Like Khloe Kardashian True’s daughter, 4, she is the best big sister to her little brother

Image credit: Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup for Hulu / Shutterstock

True Thompson4 years, she has been full of joy since her mother, Khloe Kardashian38 and dad Tristan Thompson31 years old, she welcomed her little brother into the world, via surrogate, on 5 August. And now, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the baby is coping with the family’s latest addition!

A source close to the Kardashian family told us that True, “was so excited to have a little brother and tried to help out with everything. He does not want to leave his side and constantly gives him kisses and hugs ”. The source also added that “Khloe thinks it’s so good to see how True has taken over great sister role in this and is relieved to see that there is no jealousy issue on True’s part, as she was worried about it. And the source credited True’s patience and “practice” with the new baby from having “babies and younger children [around] because of his cousins ​​”.

The insider also revealed that “True has been so horny every single day and both Khloe and Tristan are blown away by what is wonderful. great sister she is and how careful she is. This only changed their family dynamic for the better ”. And it’s good news that True is happy with her new baby brother, as Khloe has been wanting a second child for years. The KUWT star even wrote that he gave True a brother in October 2021, via a comment on Twitter. Khloe wrote: “Hehehe I want him to have a brother. If it’s God’s plan.

A separate insider from Karjenner also explained how the new older sister is kind to her brother. “Khloe has seen another side of True with her little brother and it’s the cutest thing ever. True understands the difference that this is her brother to her and she is so calm and sweet to him. True always approaches him with extreme kindness so that she doesn’t hurt him.

True also spends “a lot of time with [the baby] possible ”and it is said that“ he always asks his mother if she can hold him in her arms ”. And while True is absolutely delighted, the insider explained that the birth of Khloe’s son is “a dream come true” for her and that “she couldn’t be more thrilled.” The new transition for the Kardashian-Thompson family was also “seamless,” according to the insider.

Khloe and Tristan’s baby is their second child together and his birth comes just over a year after the couple split. They separated in June 2021 and, after their breakup, they decided to have another child together via a surrogate. During the finale of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian, 41, broke the news of Tristan’s paternity lawsuit. Tristan later admitted he had sex with another woman during a phone conversation with Khloe. After the bad breakup, Khloe was single and focused on her family.