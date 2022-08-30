Life imprisonment for mother after death of her baby by starvation

Barranquilla, Colom.- (Veracruz Vanguard) .- The confectioner who created the failed “Mickey Mouse” cake lost her life this Sunday in Barranquilla, as was announced by relatives of Marjorie CR

According to people close to the confectioner, they mentioned that Marjorie was the target of attack and ridicule through social networks after the “Mickey Mouse” cake went viral, which did not resemble the original figure at all.

But that did not stop there, because the confectioner’s clients went to her house to claim and attack her; after that unfortunate event, Marjorie, she suffered from depression and too much stress, because she couldn’t stand her teasing.

“My mom fell down some stairs on that occasion. After being teased, she suffered from stress and depression. She was hospitalized for 20 days and she died this Sunday, ”said one of the woman’s daughters.

The news shocked Internet users, including actor Rafael Caparroso, who supported her when the controversy over the failed cake for the children’s party was raging: “Rest in peace, it hurts a lot. I know the desire you had to get ahead, your struggles. I cant believe it yet”.

In other comments they asked users on social networks for more love, less criticism, since teasing and bullying lowers self-esteem, causes emotional disorders, in addition to depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.