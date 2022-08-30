Leonardo DiCaprio separated from the Argentine model Camila Morrone – PEOPLE Online



Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone ended their relationship, after having been in a relationship for four years, this was confirmed by the magazine People. The renowned 47-year-old actor and his partner began dating formally in 2018 and today they decided to cut all ties between the two.

The couple met in a very particular way in 2011, when he was 33 years old and she was just 11. This happened because the mother of Camila, Lucila Polakwas the couple Al Pacino and on more than one occasion the Titanic actor met with them. Several years passed and Leonard was reunited with Morronebut this time he saw her as his love interest.

In 2016, the first images appeared that sparked rumors of romance between the two. In the photos you see her Camila leaving the actor’s house in Los Angeles. Faced with the repercussions of the news, neither of them came out to confirm or deny anything. But each time they were seen in more events together like the party of 40 of Ellen Degeneresawards after parties, among others.

By 2018, the couple was already more than confirmed and they had no problem being affectionate in front of the paparazzi cameras. A year later rumors of a possible engagement began to circulate but were never confirmed. “Leo never loved anyone like that and is ready to have children. Camila also loves being surrounded by children and would like to have children with him, although she wants to get married first, because she cares about traditions.”confessed a source close to the actor in an interview with the newspaper US Weekly.

Their first appearance as a couple was at the 2020 Oscars ceremony. There the camera showed them very close together, sitting next to Brad Pitt. DiCaprio on that occasion he was nominated for his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Those photos went through all the news portals and became viral on social networks.