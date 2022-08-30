Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone end after more than 4 years together — Radio Concierto Chile

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have ended their relationshipreported PEOPLE.

The 47-year-old Oscar winner and the 25-year-old Never Goin’ Back model and actress – who kept their relationship mostly private— were spotted together since January 2018 in Aspen, Colorado, and made their debut as a couple when they sat front row together at the Oscars in February 2020.

In July 2019, a source told PEOPLE that DiCaprio and Morrone seemed “pretty serious” about each other. “Definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at her house. Camila has long been known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to her parents a long time ago.”

Then, in June 2020, a source said that DiCaprio “loves being with Morrone as they spent 24/7 together amid the pandemic lockdown. They are very close”, the source added at the time.

Paparazzi caught DiCaprio and Morrone walking together 4th of July weekend at a Malibu beach. In August, Morrone was seen in St. Tropez with her mother. Meanwhile, DiCaprio was seen dining with friends in Los Angeles last week.

More than DiCaprio’s ex

During a December 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone discussed his age difference with DiCaprio, saying at the time, “There are so many relationships in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, where people have huge age differences. I just think anyone should be able to date whoever they want to date.”

She also said it was “frustrating” to be known primarily for her attachment to DiCaprio: “I feel like there should always be an identity other than who you’re dating. I understand the association, but I trust it will start to become less of a conversation.”

Morrone stars in Prime Video’s upcoming limited series Daisy Jones & The Sixan adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 bestseller. Meanwhile, DiCaprio is reuniting with director Martin Scorsese for the film Killers of the Flower Moon next year, based on David Grann’s 2017 book.





