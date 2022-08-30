Lele Pons sweeps Instagram with these photos

Instagram has established itself as one of the favorite platforms of celebrities. (Infobae)

Lele Pons does not stop breaking social networks with photographs and videos that he shares, mainly in Instagramwhere he adds the not insignificant amount of 49.3 million followers.

The content of the young Venezuelan is characterized by rising funny videos, but also for the daring photographs that you share, which translates into millions of reproductions, thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

Singer, model, comedian, presenter and youtuberthese are the Lele Pons latest publications that sweep Instagram.

Eleonora Pons Maronese, better known as Lele Ponsis a singer, model, humorist, presenter and youtuber born on June 15, 1996 in Caracas, Venezuela.

In 2016, the magazine Time considered her as “the most influential Venezuelan in the world”, in addition to being awarded in the international category of the Streamy Awards. A year later, in 2017, she appeared on the Forbes list of “30 Under 30″ as the most influential Spanish-speaker on social media worldwide.

In addition to her talent, Lele Pons also became known for being the niece of the former beauty queen and finalist for Miss Venezuela (1988), Marilisa Maronese, as well as for being the niece-in-law of the famous Puerto Rican singer Chayanne.

Eleonora Pons is the daughter of the architect Luis Pons and the pediatrician Anna Maronese. She lived in Caracas until she was five years old, then moved to Miami, Florida for a decade, and later to Los Angeles, California, in the United States, where she took several communication and music courses.

However, she suffered bullying for being a Latina migrant, as she herself recounted in the book Surviving High School. It should be noted that the celebrity suffers from Tourette syndrome and OCD, but she has learned to deal with it.

His launch to fame It happened in 2014, after one of her friends encouraged her to create an account on the network Came, where through humorous sketch-type videos he began to gain followers. Ultimately, she became the first and only person to overcome the billion viewswhich earned him that the platform itself made him a section in the searches.

By the time the platform announced its closure in 2016, the young woman had become the most looped and most followed viner of all time. However, the success of the young woman did not stop there, because after joining other accounts she has now become one of the biggest influencers on Instagram. In addition, her stories add more views than renowned figures such as Kim Kardashian, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grandeamong others.

As for his YouTube channel, currently Lele Pons has 17.8 million subscribers.

Lele Pons is also highly known in the United States, such is the case that she was one of the guests of the then first American lady, Michelle Obama, to the White House for a special broadcast on Periscope.

In acting, Eleonora played “Callie” in the YouTube Red comedy We love you; she also made an appearance on the MTV series Scream. Additionally, she has appeared in music videos such as Havana by Camila Cabello and Downtown by Anitta and J Balvin.

As for modeling, the young woman has been ambassador for brands such as CoverGirl, Smashbox Cosmetic and has modeling at the show Dolce and Gabbana in Milan. She was a jury member for Miss United States and Miss Universe beauty pageants.

In the musical field, Lele Pons has appeared in the Ultra Music Festival in Miami and in the Music and Arts Festival of the Coachella Valley. his first single they say was released in 2018 in a Spanish duet with Matt Hunter, went triple platinum certified and was nominated at the Premios Lo Nuestro. She has also performed at latin grammy.

He has also had various collaborations such as Jealouswith Aitana; you noticewith Guyana; dirty and slow, with Mariah Angeliq; Y Bubblegum, along with Puerto Rican Yandel. Similarly, she has participated as a presenter of the program La voz… México.

As for his personal life, Lele Pons maintains a sentimental relationship with the Puerto Rican singer Guaynaato whom she is engaged.

