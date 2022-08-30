Laverne Cox reacts hilariously to being mistaken for Beyoncé at the US Open

Ads

Laverne Cox had the best reaction to being confused for Beyoncé at the US Open.

“I’m not mistaken for @Beyonce at #USOpen tonight, so I’m trending on Twitter as the internet giggles about the wrong identity,” the actress, 50, wrote via Instagram on Monday.

He went on to call the confusion “fun as hell”, concluding: “Go @serenawilliams #GOAT”.

Followers of the Daytime Emmy winner joked that she had “tricked” them, gushing, “YOU DESERVE! You had [the] the essence of the queen radiating from behind the mask.

Cox went viral that day when the footage showed her cheering for Serena Williams in a black mask and silver hoop earrings.

lavernecox / Instagram

The confusion began when a Twitter user shared the video, writing: “Beyonce at the #USOpen”.

One fan clarified: “The fact that this is Laverne Cox makes me scream.” Another noted: “Baby, this is Laverne Cox.”

Beyoncé has yet to respond to mix-up.beyonce / Instagram

Cox, who paired a sheer black top and gloves paired with tan leather pants during the sporting event, began replying to individual tweets about the confusion.

When a social media user asked if Queen B, 40, was “at the US Open or not,” Cox wrote, “Girl. It was me. Lol. “

The “Orange Is the New Black” alum also agreed with a tweet that called the moment a “career highlight,” writing “Absolutely!”

Cox, for his part, joked about the “wrong identity” case via Instagram. Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Cox made sure to add “GO @serenawilliams” to every tweet, supporting the 40-year-old tennis pro in her latest US Open.

The athlete announced his retirement earlier this month in a Vogue cover story.

“These days, if I have to choose between building my tennis resume and building my family, I choose the latter,” wrote Williams, who is the mother of 4-year-old daughter Olympia, in the August 9 essay.

“I need to be two feet in tennis or two feet out,” she added, noting her and husband Alexis Ohanian’s plans to expand their family.

