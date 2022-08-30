Laverne Cox is confused with Beyoncé: do they really look alike?

Laverne Cox at the Us Open credit:Bang Showbiz

The urban legend ensures that we all have a doppelgänger, someone identical to us, somewhere in the world and it just so happens that the doppelgänger of some movie and music stars is also famous. There are the cases of Mila Kunis and Sarah Hyland, Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard, or Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel.

The last more than reasonable resemblance that social networks have discovered? The one with Laverne Cox and Beyoncé. This Monday the actress from the series ‘Orange Is the New Black’ went to cheer on Serena Williams at the Us Open and many thought it was the famous singer who was in the stands because they both have a very similar hairstyle and hair color .

The mask that Laverne wore while watching the game also contributed to that confusion because it partially obscured her face. In any case, she is delighted with the comparison because Queen B is one of her idols and her style references.

“It can’t be that tonight they took me for @Beyonce at the #USOpen and that I went viral on Twitter while the internet is dying of laughter with this mistake of identities,” reacted Laverne, who has compiled some of the best memes that he has encountered in the virtual sphere about his time in the tournament. “These tweets are devilishly funny.”

The performer and dancer had the opportunity to work with Beyoncé as one of the models for her Ivy Park sports collection in 2017. When she was offered the job, she couldn’t believe it was true because it was one of her big dreams and it was also the first advertising campaign for which they trusted her.