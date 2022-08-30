Laverne Cox has the best reaction to being mistaken for Beyoncé

Ads

Sorry, Beyoncé fans! But that wasn’t Queen Bey you saw at the US Open while she cheered for Serena Williams. While we know Williams and Beyoncé are close, it was actually Laverne Cox who sported a face mask in the audience – and she had a lot of fun with this misidentity case. “I’m not mistaken for @Beyonce at # USOpen tonight, so I’m trending on Twitter as the internet giggles at the wrong identity,” she wrote on Instagram along with a quick snapshot of Twitter from the tennis match. “These tweets are fun as hell. Have a good time!!!”

A lot of fans had a lot of fun on the mistaken identity case on Twitter, with one to write, “The second biggest winner tonight: Laverne Cox who was mistaken for Beyoncé all night. Which is a career highlight for literally anyone ”. Other he wrote, “I know that Laverne Cox is cocky right now and he should be because if I had mistaken myself for Beyoncé on national television I would never have been silent.” We too!

This isn’t the first time this has happened, though. Cox – who admitted Beyoncé is the inspiration for her hair – actually opened up to be mistaken for Beyoncé for Allure in 2019, admitting, “We don’t look alike at all.” She admitted that people sometimes see her black skin and blonde hair and automatically assume she is Beyoncé, adding, “She made it all up because she’s Beyoncé. So, in a way, it’s a compliment ”.