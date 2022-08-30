Laverne Cox and her funny reaction when she is mistaken for Beyoncé at the US Open

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Tremendous surprise was the star of the Netflix series Inventing Anna, Laverne Coxbeing mistaken for the singer Beyonce.

It all happened when the 50-year-old actress attended the US Open 2022 sporting event wearing a black mask, gold earrings and her curly hair in a tail at the nape of the neck.

The photo shared by a user on Twitter of Laverne with the caption “Beyoncé at the #USOpen” went viral in a matter of minutes.

Given the shocking number of comments, the American artist turned to her social networks to clear up the confusion.

Laverne on her resemblance to the singer

“I wasn’t mistaken for Beyoncé at the US Open tonight and then trended on Twitter as the internet laughs at the mistaken identity,” the actress wrote on her Instagram profile.

In addition, the artist shared -in an ironic tone- a video modeling her outfit, to the rhythm of the song of the wife of Jay Z“Pure/Honey”,

the protagonist of Orange is the New Black was not the only star who met at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the tennis player Serena Williams received a standing ovation before starting the contest in which she was the winner against her opponent Danka Kovinic.

Famous as, among others, Bella Hadid, Ana Wintour, Ashley Graham, Bill Clinton Y Hugh Jackmanwere also photographed enjoying the sporting event.

