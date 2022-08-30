Laura Bernal has the polka dot dress that emulates ‘Pretty Woman’

One of the classics of the Seventh Art that still generates great interest today is Pretty Woman. Every time this film is broadcast on television, there are many who do not hesitate to enjoy a while in front of the small screen to remember the love story that Richard Gere and Julia Roberts starred in fiction in the nineties. A film that, despite its argument and the fact that its values ​​are a bit out of date, is still a cult film.

Impossible to resist witnessing the romance of millionaire Edward Lewis and the young Vivian Ward, which makes the businessman radically change his life and be able to find happiness in little things, such as a good view from a terrace on the top floor or walking barefoot on the grass to relax. But, in addition to the love story between the protagonists -which continues to gain followers to this day-, the truth is that there is a detail that is also worth talking about and that is the secondary star of the film.

It is about fashion and the transformation that Julia Roberts experiences through it. of being a girl hollywood boulevardDressed in a tiny cut out suit and OTK boots, Vivian Ward becomes the epitome of class and elegance. She does it, in addition to an impressive and well-groomed long hair and a discreet and natural makeup, thanks to looks that, at present, continue to be a trend, both for day to day -as is the case of the fabulous tailored suit with shorts that she wears in one of the final scenes of the film-, or for special occasions.

One of the outfits that stands out the most is the brown polka dot dress that Julia Roberts wears in a polo tournament and that she combines with a hat and two-tone shoes. A model with a halter neckline, midi length, full skirt and lady silhouette that the actress defends with absolute mastery, and that has become a source of inspiration for many future collections. Unfortunately, the identical look from the film is no longer accessible, but the Spanish firm Laura Bernal offers us a multitude of options to make you feel like the protagonist.

Polka dots are a print that never goes out of style and that, season after season, has its place in our wardrobes. The Laura Bernal signature offers a multitude of possibilities so that you can emulate one of the most iconic looks in the world of cinema. A pantsuit whose pieces you can wear separately or a flattering dress. In addition, one of the garments in particular, has also conquered Queen Letizia, who opted for a lady cut model with a belt in one of the visits for the NATO Summit in Madrid. What are you waiting for to surrender to this trend?