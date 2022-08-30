launch and price in Mexico, features, specifications and data sheet

Motorola brings to Mexico the moto watch 100its new “cheap” smartwatch with its own operating system developed in partnership with eBuyNow, one of its most important business partners.

Motorola moto watch 100 has an official price in Mexico of 2,999 pesosavailable through their online store.

Motorola moto watch 100 in Mexico, technical characteristics

motorcycle watch 100

dimensions and weight

42 x 46 x 11.9mm
45.8 g bouquets, 32 grams without strap

Screen

1.3-inch circular LCD

sensors

Heart rate

Blood oxygen (SpO2)

sleep monitoring

gps

accelerometer

Gyroscope

Connectivity and compatibility

Bluetooth 5.0

Compatible with Android and iOS

Drums

355mAh

Up to 14 days of autonomy, according to Motorola

Others

26 sports modes

5ATM water resistance

Priceq

2,999 pesos

The motorcycle watch 100 was presented last November as a cheap Motorola smartwatch that debuts Moto OS, its own operating system, and maintains the essence of the legendary Moto 360 of yesteryear. It is developed by eBuy eCommerce, a major Motorola partner that brought back the Motorola brand. wearables from Motorola in 2019, with the renewed Moto 360.

In this way, the moto watch 100 has as its main characteristics a 1.3-inch LCD display in a stylish aluminum case premium, with two side buttons. Its manufacture gives it 5 ATM water resistance, that is, it is submersible up to 50 meters.

As Motorola explains, Moto OS offers an experience focused on health and well-being, with sensors for heart rate measurement (with step count, distance, weight monitoring), blood oxygen, sleep quality and 26 sports modes.

With all this set of functions and features, Motorola promises up to 14 days of autonomy in the moto watch 100, thanks to its 355 mAh battery. For connectivity, the moto watch 100 uses Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android and iOS, and allows data synchronization with the Strava and Google Fit apps.

In the Motorola online store for Mexico, registration is now available for those interested in the moto watch 100.

