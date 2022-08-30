Lady Gaga’s Poker Face will come to Fortnite in a curious way

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, patch 21.50 of Fortnite. As usual, he brought new cosmetic items for the Epic Games video game, including new gestures and dances. One of these new gestures, called “Musical Blow“turns out to be a curious version of PokerFace of Lady Gaga. Just below we tell you what it consists of:

Fortnite: this is Lady Gaga’s Poker Face gesture

The arrival of patch 21.50 of Fortnite brought with it, among other game objects, a gesture called Musical Blow. It’s about a synchronized gesture that up to three other players can join for a total of four people; each with a different redneck-themed instrument like banjos and a bottle of booze.

It happens that when performing the gesture with the maximum number of players, certain notes of it coincide with the song Poker Face by Lady Gaga.

Right now we do not know when this gesture will arrive in the store or how much it will costalthough the similarities are incontestable. This is a redneck cover of Poker Face. Being an “original” Fortnite emote and not licensed, has one of the game’s normal rarities (Rare rarity, in this case) instead of being from the Idol Series / Icon Series.

Poker Face was launched on September 23, 2008 as part of the album The Fame, also launched that same year and with which Lady Gaga debuted. It was a critical and commercial success, and the best-selling single of the year 2009.

In our Fortnite guide we give you all the keys to the game, including (but not limited to) where all the characters are or how to improve weapons.

