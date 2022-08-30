La Jornada – Serena Williams wins in her debut at the US Open and delays her departure from tennis

New York. On a magical night in New York, Serena Williams beat Montenegrin Danka Kovinic on Monday in her US Open debut and extended her run in the likely final tournament of her career.

Serena, 40 years old and winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, delayed her goodbye by beating Kovinic, number 80 in the WTA ranking, 6-3, 6-3.

The American celebrated her victory in style with her 23,800 fans on the center court of Flushing Meadows, the largest and noisiest in the world, and now she will face a greater challenge next Wednesday against the Estonian Anett Kontaveit, number two in the world.

“First, thank you very much because I did not expect any of this,” Serena thanked after her triumph. “When I got on the track I just tried to do my best. The crowd was crazy and really helped me get it,” she added.

Although she will also compete in doubles alongside her older sister, Venus, the sports world had its eyes on Serena Williams’ singles premiere, which was attended by celebrities such as Bill Clinton, Mike Tyson and Hugh Jackman, with the expectation that it would be the last game of his idol.

“It is a very difficult decision. When you love something so much, it’s very difficult to leave it, “acknowledged an emotional Williams.

“Now is the time, I have a family and there are other episodes in life. I call it evolution,” she stated.

One month after her 41st birthday, Serena has hinted that she will retire after her participation in this US Open, a tournament in which she became known in 1999 with her first Grand Slam title at the age of 19.

All this electric atmosphere came crashing down on Kovinic, a tennis player 13 years younger and with no titles in her showcase.

The Montenegrin, who had recognized in the previous run that she felt “honored” by this opportunity, was overtaken by a Williams who showed her best form since her recent return to competition after a year of inactivity.

The American relied on her still powerful serve (9 aces) to reduce efforts and was ruthless in key moments, saving eight of the 10 break points she faced.