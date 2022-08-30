Kylie Jenner reveals how she experienced postpartum depression after her second child | Lifestyle

Karina Espinoza

The influencer told details of her arduous fight against hormones.

The second season of ‘The Kardashians’ is confirmed and, this Monday, Hulu published the first preview of the show of the most influential sisters of the show. Like every new season, there are important revelations, but without a doubt the most attractive of this one is the declaration of Kylie Jenner, who spoke at length about how she battled postpartum depression with her second child, whom they retracted from calling Wolf Webster.

From what can be seen in the season preview clip, Kylie talks with her sister Kendall about how happy she is supposed to be for the birth of her second child with the rapper Travis Scottbut contrary to that, he was not happy.

“I just had this new baby, but I cried non-stop for about three weeks.“, explains.

The subject as such is not new, because Kylie revealed a little of all this that was happening in March, when through some Instagram posts, she made it clear that she was going through a bad time, dealing with mental, physical and emotional ups and downs. emotional stress that her second birth had brought her.

“For other moms who are going through that right now… it hasn’t been easy for me either… I keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful, healthy boy,” Jenner said at the time.

Although the businesswoman’s delivery was in February, it was until May that Jenner explained that she was barely in a stable period with her hormones. “I am getting my personality back. I feel like myself again. I wasn’t really myself”, he said on TikTok.

Finally, it is hoped that throughout this season, Kylie’s fans will be able to better understand how her process was to overcome four months of postpartum and how everything is going with her two children, for whom she has said that it is worth all the sacrifice suffered. .