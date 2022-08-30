Kylie Jenner finally revealed the name of her second child with Travis Scott

After changing your baby’s original name, Kylie Jenner has finally revealed the new name of her second child with Travis Scott. A faithful admirer of the socialite confessed that the creator of Kylie Cosmetics whispered in her ear the great secret that had been kept for months.

Kylie Jenner was pregnant for the second time by Travis Scott in 2021 and after having denied the then rumors, she finally confessed it with a tender video. Throughout her pregnancy, the socialite kept every detail secret, including the date of birth of her younger brother. Stormy.

Days later, Kylie Jenner revealed the birth date of her baby, who was born on February 2, just one day after Stormi’s birthday. Weeks later, she finally went public with the name of the new member of the family, who named Wolf.

However, the name did not last long. was a victim of ridicule on the Internet, making memes and calling him by other nicknames. That’s why she made it known that it would no longer be called that and had since kept the name a secret.

Now a fan of the socialite claims to know how Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott named their new baby, because the businesswoman would have whispered it in her ear during a Kylie Cosmetics event. The information from the seven-month-old boy left him and various Internet users shocked.

“Kylie Jenner told me the name!”, revealed Colt Paulsen through his Instagram stories last Wednesday, August 25. The reality show star appears in the video saying something in secret. The correspondent for E! News was shown with a shocked face as Kylie Jenner walked away with a smile.

Pulsen also shared a video in which managed to make Kylie Jenner sing with her famous “rise and shine”. At first the businesswoman tells him that she usually “charges for it”, but that she would do it for him anyway.

Look here the interaction of Kylie Jenner and Colt Paulsen