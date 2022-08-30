Kris Jenner tells what is the superpower of the Kardashians

“We are made for this.” This is one of the convictions that the Kardashian family has and that can be heard in a new preview of the second season of their reality show that premieres in September on Hulu and Star+.

“the kardashians“He presented his trailer this Monday, which left several interesting things about one of the most popular families in the entertainment industry. Among them, this statement that is heard, after kim kardashian and her sister Khloé talk about the controversy generated by his advice to business women in an interview with Variety.

But that’s not all, since this advance of almost two minutes was practically a declaration of principles. Kim Kardashian appears in conversation with North West highlighting the iconic moment she is experiencing as she is shown a photo shoot in which she brought together iconic models Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel and Heidi Klum for Skims.

“It’s a season of independence. I really think I’ve found my self-confidence,” Pete Davidson’s ex says in the clip.

While her sisters realize the important steps they are taking, such as Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage to Travis Barker, everything that Khloé Kardashian has gone through, Kendall Jenner assuring that she has become her own woman with her entrepreneurship and Kylie Jenner speaking that she suffered from postpartum depression.

Kris Jenner and the secret of the success of the Kardashians

An explosive breakthrough that has Chris Jenner celebrating that his family is growing, with the new babies that arrived this 2022 and showing fragile before the operation to which he had to undergo.

“I wish we had a boring day in this family,” Kourtney Kardashian asks before her mother reveals the big secret of her family’s success.

“Family, that’s our superpower. Don’t let anyone tell you anything different,” says Kris Jenner at the end of the preview for the second season of the reality show.

Watch the trailer for “The Kardashians”